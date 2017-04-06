Memorial Gathering to Take Place at St. Petersburg Metro Station on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – A gathering in memory of the victims of the deadly St. Petersburg metro explosion will take place in the city on Thursday, St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko announced.

"I invite all the people who are not indifferent, who were deeply affected by the tragedy that has occurred, to come to the Tekhnologichesky Institut metro station at 18:00 [15:00 GMT] on April 6," Poltavchenko said.

A memorial action will also take place in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Thursday afternoon in Manezhnaya Square.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in St. Petersburg in a subway train car on the stretch between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations. Another blast that was supposed to take place on Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was prevented by bomb technicians.

The Monday explosion claimed the lives of at least 14 people, 55 others remain in hospitals.

"We were all deeply shocked by the metro tragedy, civilians were killed. There were St. Petersburg residents and residents of other cities and countries among them. We have received condolences from many regions and states," St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro but is also following other leads.

Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz origin, has been named as the chief suspect behind the attack. His home has been searched, according to Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko.