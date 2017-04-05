DNA Test Confirms Identity of St. Petersburg Suicide Bomber

© Sputnik/ Anna Volkova Saint Petersburg Attack: What is Known So Far

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee named Kyrgyzstan-born 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov who was the citizen of Russia as the suicide bomber behind the attack. The investigation also found out that the same man had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya subway station. It was neutralized by specialists.

"As for Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, who, according to the investigation data, set off an explosive device in the train's car, his identity has been confirmed by the results of a DNA test," the committee's spokeswoman Svetlata Petrenko said.

© Sputnik/ Akbarzhon Dzhalilov

According to her, his line-up will be carried out in the near future with the participation of his parents, who had already been questioned.

"The investigation carefully examines Dzhalilov's connections and his communications to establish information important for the probe."

Moreover, the identities of all the victims of the St. Petersburg attack have been determined, Petrenko said.