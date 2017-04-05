Russian PM Orders Assessment of Metro Vulnerability Within Three Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, an explosion hit an underground carriage on the stretch between two metro stations in the central part of St. Petersburg, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens.

One more explosive device was found at another metro station and defused by specialists.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich stated that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev would sign a new metro transportation safety act.