West Creates Dividing Lines Instead of Joining Forces Against Terror - Moscow

MOSCOW, April 5 (Sputnik) – Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly called for uniting forces against terrorism. For the first time, he voiced the idea at the UN General Assembly in September 2015. However, the call has not been supported by the US-led coalition members.

"Instead of joining efforts in the fight against evil, chief among which is terrorism, Western countries create new dividing lines and schemes for containing undesirable states," Fomin told a briefing.

The statement comes after an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Monday. The blast killed at least 14 people , according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee named Kyrgyzstan native 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov who was the citizen of Russia as the suicide bomber behind the attack. The investigation also found out that the same man had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya subway station. It was neutralized by specialists.