Pionerskaya Metro Station in St. Petersburg Closed Due to Anonymous Report

© Sputnik/ Anatoli Medved Six Central Asians Detained in St. Petersburg on Suspicion of Terrorist Recruitment

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The news comes after on Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people , according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee named Kyrgyzstan native 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov who was the citizen of Russia as the suicide bomber behind the attack. The investigation also found out that the same man had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya subway station. It was neutralized by specialists.

"At 13:20 [local time] the Pionerskaya station was closed due to an anonymous report," the statement said.