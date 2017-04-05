Register
14:30 GMT +305 April 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen here outside Tekhnologichesky Institute metro station in St. Petersburg where he laid flowers in memory of the victims of the metro train blast

    Post-Soviet States Potential Targets of Terrorist Attacks - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (66)
    The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members face terrorist threats similar to the St. Petersburg metro bombing that killed 14 people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

    President Vladimir Putin lays flower near the Tekhnologichesky Institute metro station in St.Petersburg
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Terrorists Bombed St. Petersburg While Putin Was Visiting the City. Coincidence?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

    On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee named Kyrgyzstan native 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov who was the citizen of Russia as the suicide bomber behind the attack. The investigation also found out that the same man had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya subway station. It was neutralized by specialists.

    "We see that the situation is unfortunately not improving. The best confirmation of this are the recent tragic events in St. Petersburg," Putin said at the council of heads of the CIS security and intelligence agencies.

    "We know that each of our countries, almost every one, is a possible and potential target of terrorist attacks. There are many other threats to our countries," Putin said.

    Outside influence on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries' domestic policies is a key threat to their security, he said.

    "There are many other threats to our countries. This is both organized crime and drug trafficking. This, by the way, is corruption and impact of external forces that in one way or another try to influence the development of domestic political situations in our countries."

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (66)

