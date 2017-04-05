Post-Soviet States Potential Targets of Terrorist Attacks - Putin

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee named Kyrgyzstan native 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov who was the citizen of Russia as the suicide bomber behind the attack. The investigation also found out that the same man had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya subway station. It was neutralized by specialists.

"We see that the situation is unfortunately not improving. The best confirmation of this are the recent tragic events in St. Petersburg," Putin said at the council of heads of the CIS security and intelligence agencies.

"We know that each of our countries, almost every one, is a possible and potential target of terrorist attacks. There are many other threats to our countries," Putin said.

Outside influence on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries' domestic policies is a key threat to their security, he said.

"There are many other threats to our countries. This is both organized crime and drug trafficking. This, by the way, is corruption and impact of external forces that in one way or another try to influence the development of domestic political situations in our countries."