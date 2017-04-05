Coordination Between Special Services Necessary for Counterterror Fight - Putin

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation 'Russia Plays Key Role' in Syrian Settlement, Defeating Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Close cooperation between special services and prompt data exchange are necessary for effective fight against international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"The close cooperation between special services is necessary for the effective fight against international terrorism and extremism and solution of other problems related to maintaining peace and security. It is a well-coordinated interaction, prompt exchange of operational and analytical information that will allow to successfully address modern challenges across the Commonwealth," Putin said at the council of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) security and intelligence agencies.

According to Putin, over the last 25 years of the agreement on the basic principles of CIS intelligence cooperation, the intelligence partnership within the bloc has become stable and effective.