US to Help Russia Fight Extremists After St. Petersburg Metro Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft on Tuesday, referring to the deadly explosion which occurred in St. Petersburg the day before, assured Russia of the United States' continued support in the fight against extremists.

"Like US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said, the pictures of the killed and injured people in St. Petersburg break the heart. You can be sure that the United States will support Russia in the fight against extremists, who continue to meaninglessly harm innocent people," Tefft wrote on the embassy's page in the VKontakte social network during an online chat.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.