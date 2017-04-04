Russian PM Medvedev Calls for Total Fight Against Terrorism After St. Pete Blast

BORSHCHEVKA VILLAGE (Tambov Region), (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev vowed that law enforcement and security agencies will do everything to find and punish those guilty of Monday's terrorist act in St. Petersburg.

"There may be no doubt: our law enforcement agencies and special services will do everything to find everyone who is involved in this and punish them," Medvedev said.

He added that the authorities took decisions on security in the subway, but noted that is not enough, and additional decisions are necessary.

"This, of course, is very difficult for our country, but this fight [against terrorism] must be waged to the end, because otherwise such incidents will occur more often," Medvedev said.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.