Register
17:16 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman lays flowers in memory of victims of a blast in St.Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017

    St Petersburg Copes With Aftermath of Subway Terrorist Attack

    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (54)
    0 12130

    The residents of St. Petersburg struggle to deal with the aftermath of a terrible explosion that occurred in the city subway system on April 3, mourning the dead and doing their best to help the living.

    Brandenburg Gate
    © Photo: pixabay
    Je Ne Suis Pas St. Petersburg: European Public Shocked by Cities Refusal to Recognize Metro Massacre
    On Monday, April 3, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg subway on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast claimed the lives of 14 and left at least 51 people injured.

    As the city subway system was put on temporary lockdown in order to allow security services to sweep it for possible explosive devices, many commuters found themselves struggling to find a way to return home to their anxious loved ones.

    Many unscrupulous taxi drivers saw this as an opportunity for profiteering, and charged exorbitant fees for their services to people who found themselves deprived of affordable public transportation. However, one of the drivers, Sergei Kuznetsov, told RIA Novosti that this price hike had been the result of heavy traffic and numerous traffic jams, as it took a lot more time than usual to complete a fare.

    A police officer walks with a dog at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    A police officer walks with a dog at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017

    Nevertheless, a local taxi company, Taxovichkoff, apparently did not agree with his reasoning as about 100 of its cabs helped ferry people across the city free of charge. A large number of ordinary car owners also followed the company’s example, offering people a lift without charging a single dime.

    By the evening, however, the city subway resumed its operations, and while many people were understandably wary of using it, others displayed a remarkable absence of fear when they calmly trudged towards subway stations.

    "What’s there to be afraid of? Those psychos? They all have already been caught," one of the commuters, Roman Nikolaevich, said. He also remarked that there’s hardly any point in watching the news about this attack as there’s nothing he can do to help "other than donating blood perhaps."

    The Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station and the adjacent area remain cordoned off by police. An EMERCOM mobile HQ was established nearby.

    During the evening, President Vladimir Putin himself arrived at the scene and laid flowers at a makeshift memorial that was erected near the station.

    April 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at Tekhnologichesky Institute metro station in St. Petersburg in memory of the victims of the metro train blast
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    April 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at Tekhnologichesky Institute metro station in St. Petersburg in memory of the victims of the metro train blast

    Another improvised memorial appeared near Spasskaya station, which is adjacent to Sennaya Ploshchad, currently also cordoned off by police.

    Natalia, a local resident who came to lay flowers at the memorial, told RIA Novosti that she witnessed firsthand the events that transpired right after the attack.

    "I saw with my own eyes what was going on at the platform right after the explosion. I wasn’t on that train and didn’t even realize that it was a bomb. There was some kind of acrid odor. I became confused and didn’t know what to do. I wanted to flee and at the same time I wanted to help," she confided.

    After the attack the girl quickly headed home but later returned to the station with her friend to lay flowers and to mourn the victims of this terrible tragedy.

    "I want, no, I demand that today and tomorrow we become closer to each other, and forget about stupid everyday problems. I want everyone to be alive, and I wish that such explosions never happen again," Natalia said.

    At this time it remains unclear what goal the terrorists were pursuing, but one thing is certain: if they sought to destroy the spirits of the St. Petersburg’s people, then their mission ended in utter failure.

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (54)

    Related:

    Western Media Berated for Wild Speculation Over St. Petersburg Attacks
    No Explosive Objects Found at Stations Closed in St. Petersburg Tuesday
    Kremlin Asks if Terrorists Timed St. Petersburg Bomb to Match Putin's Visit
    Tags:
    reaction, aftermath, mourning, blast, terrorist attack, Saint Petersburg, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok