Register
17:16 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mountain flowers in the Greater Tolbachic fissure eruption (BFTE) in the Kamchatka region

    Flowering of Russia's Far East Policy: Compatriots Come Home to Settle in Region

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 34760

    Nearly 8,000 Russians returned to Russia from other countries in the former Soviet Union to settle in the country's Far East in 2016, according to the area's Human Capital Development Agency.

    According to the agency, about 7,800 Russians from other former Soviet republics returned to Russia to settle in the country's Far Eastern priority development regions, which include the regions of Primorye, Khabarovsk, Kamchatka, Sakhalin, Amur, Magadan and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

    The returnees are participants in a special state program aimed at assisting the voluntary resettlement of Russians living abroad, established in 2006 by presidential decree. The program was created to make it easier for Russians living abroad in areas of the former Soviet Union to return to their homeland. As of December 1991, after the USSR's collapse, about 25 million ethnic Russians found themselves in post-Soviet states outside the Russian Federation.

    Homes in Russia's Khabarovsk Krai
    © Wikipedia/ Andshel
    Homes in Russia's Khabarovsk Krai

    According to Human Capital Development Agency of the Far East, the largest percentage of Russians came from Ukraine (47%) and Tajikistan (18%), with another 10% coming from Armenia.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, center left, and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, center right, during two-plus-two talks between defense and foreign ministers of Japan and Russia, in Tokyo.
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Shcerbak
    What Russia Wants From Its Dialogue With Japan
    Most of them moved to the Primorye, Khabarovsk, Magadan and Sakhalin regions, according to the agency's figures.

    "These territories are characterized by a growing labor market, and a high demand for workers," agency director Valentin Timakov said. "There are opportunities for further job training, retraining and vocational guidance. In addition, the Far Eastern territories, as a priority area for settlement, offer very significant measures to support" settlers.

    Freight ferry line connecting the ports of Kholmsk, Sakhalin and Vanino, Khabarovsk Territory
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Krasnoukhov
    Freight ferry line connecting the ports of Kholmsk, Sakhalin and Vanino, Khabarovsk Territory

    A number of measures have been adopted to help support returnees. Program participants receive Russian citizenship at an accelerated rate, get reimbursed for moving and travel expenses, and are guaranteed unemployment benefits in the event that there is no work in the area in which they settle.

    Since 2007, over 44,500 Russians from the near abroad have settled in the Far East; 27,800 of them are participants in the resettlement program, and the other 16,600 members of their families. 

    Construction of Vostochny space center in Amur Region
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Construction of Vostochny space center in Amur Region

    In recent years, the Russian government has created several major initiatives aimed at settling its sparsely populated Far Eastern territories, seeing huge potential for development in the region. Last year, President Vladimir Putin approved a new law offering Russians in selected regions a hectare's worth of free land in the Russian Far East. Starting in February, the decree became applicable to any citizen.

    Arctic economy
    © Photo: arctic.ru
    Northern Pivot: Why the Arctic is Set to Become the Driver of Russia's Entire Economy
    Citizens can choose land using a nifty interactive map, and get a number of benefits, including reimbursement for moving expenses, transport and infrastructure support (pending the creation of communities of a big enough size), subsidies for farming, concessional lending for small businesses, low mortgage rates, etc. Over the first two rounds of the program, about 36,000 people applied, with about 4,800 of them approved for their free hectare; another 5,000 were in the process of approval as of earlier this year.

    Primorye region
    Image provided by the Primorye Territory administration
    Primorye region

    According to a recent poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 14% of Russians expressed an interest in the Far East hectare program, with about half of those (or over 10 million people) expressing firm interest. This is significant, according to demographers and economists, since today the population of the entire Far Eastern Federal District is just under 6.2 million, just a small fraction of Russia's total population of over 146.8 million.

    Related:

    Northern Pivot: Why the Arctic is Set to Become Driver of the Russian Economy
    Did You Know? Soviet Scientists Developed Secret Plans to Control the Climate
    What Russia Wants From Its Dialogue With Japan
    Northern Sea Route Offers Opportunity for Stronger Sino-Russian Relationship
    Give Trade a Chance: Russo-Vietnamese Ties Promise 'Excellent Opportunities'
    Tags:
    settlement, development, Russia, Russian Far East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok