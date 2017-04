–

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to make its experts and expertise available to Russia should it need it after a blast in the St Petersburg metro, but does not think Moscow would require such assistance, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik.

“With regard to any relieve we can bring, we certainly always ready to see whether we can help but of course Russia is a big country and knows how to deal and has capacity and skills to response to the issue but we are always ready in those situations to make our experts and our expertise available if it is needed,” Maurer said.

