Kazakh Embassy in Russia Denies Citizen Involved in St. Petersburg Metro Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported that the character of the injuries of Kazakh citizen Maxim Aryshev who died in the attack suggested that the man could have been the perpetrator.

"This information turned out to be premature and inaccurate," the embassy said in a statement.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

© REUTERS/ Anton Vaganov Russian Investigative Committee Establishes Identity of Petersburg Metro Suicide Bomber

The blast killed at least 14 people , according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.

One more explosive device was found at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station and neutralized by the specialists.