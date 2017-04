No Explosive Objects Found at Stations Closed in St. Petersburg Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Metro stations in St. Petersburg, which were closed earlier on Tuesday, have been checked, no explosive objects have been found, the subway is currently operating as usual, the St. Petersburg metro said in a statement.

"All subway stations and tunnels have been checked, no explosive objects have been discovered… The metro operates as usual," the statement said.

Several stations were closed to passengers after Monday's blast in the St. Petersburg subway.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people , according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.