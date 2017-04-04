Russia Could Request Other Countries' Help in St. Petersburg Metro Bombing Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia could turn to other countries for help in investigating the terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg metro that killed 14 people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Our investigators will make a decision. If necessary, of course, one cannot exclude the fact that Russia could resort to someone's help if it is needed in the interests of the investigation," Peskov told reporters.

Up to 14 people were killed and dozens wounded in the Monday afternoon blast between two subway stations in St. Petersburg, according to the Russian health minister. A Kyrgyz native with a Russian passport is suspected of carrying out the attack.