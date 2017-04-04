Russian Investigators Establish Identity of Petersburg Metro Suicide Bomber

"The explosive device might have been detonated by a man whose fragmented remains were found in the train's third car. His identity has been established but is classified to help the investigation," the Committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.
Earlier in the day, the Kremlin spokesman confirmed that a suicide attack was one of the possible causes of the tragedy.
"This is one of the versions that are being discussed, which is mentioned," Dmitry Peskov told reporters of the Monday afternoon bombing that killed 14 people and wounded dozens.
On Monday, a blast in a train of the Saint Petersburg subway killed 14 people. Forty-nine people were hospitalized.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said all possible causes of the St. Petersburg underground explosion, including terrorism, were being considered in the investigation.
The Russian authorities announced they opened a terrorist case with respect to the explosion.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Interesting that it took less than 24 hours to "solve the case", while the Americans are still involved in denial about 9-1-1, over six years later. I hope that George W is enjoining his secluded and secure sedentary life behind his easel stand and brush. Here is a man that deserves to go screaming out into eternity, not painting vases and flowers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Behind whatever these terrorists do, there is the American deep state of agencies and military who are jealous of any country or any personality that acquires or even only threatens to acquire a standing independent of them. How terrible for the Petersburger who were killed, wounded and their relatives and friends! This "Terrorism" must stop!
