Putin Informed of Arrest of Russian Udmurt Republic President Over Corruption

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the arrest of the head of the Russian Udmurt Republic, Alexander Solovyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Of course he was informed," Peskov said, answering the respective question.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Solovyev was detained, which was later confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee.
Solovyev, a member of the United Russia (ER) party, was elected the President of the Udmurt Republic in September 2014. Earlier in the day, a source in the party told Sputnik that in accordance with the party's Charter, Solovyev’s membership was automatically suspended because of the criminal case.
