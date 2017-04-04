Register
04 April 2017
    Alexander Solovyov.

    Putin Informed of Arrest of Russian Udmurt Republic President Over Corruption

    Russia
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the arrest of the head of the Russian Udmurt Republic, Alexander Solovyev.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the arrest of the head of the Russian Udmurt Republic, Alexander Solovyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "Of course he was informed," Peskov said, answering the respective question.

    Earlier in the day, media reported that Solovyev was detained, which was later confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee.

    According to the Committee, a criminal case was opened against Solovyev over suspicions of him having received several bribes totaling approximately 140 million rubles ($2.48 million). The Committee explained that in 2014-2016, Solovyev received a number of bribes from companies implementing the construction of bridges across the Kama and Buy Rivers. Solovyev then provided the companies with immediate support from the federal and regional budgets, as well as with licenses required for further construction.

    Solovyev, a member of the United Russia (ER) party, was elected the President of the Udmurt Republic in September 2014. Earlier in the day, a source in the party told Sputnik that in accordance with the party's Charter, Solovyev’s membership was automatically suspended because of the criminal case.

    corruption, Alexander Solovyov, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Republic of Udmurtia, Russia
