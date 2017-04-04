Romanian Foreign Ministry Condemns St. Petersburg Blast, Expresses Condolences

© AFP 2017/ Alexander TARASENKOV All Heavily Wounded St. Petersburg Metro Bombing Victims in Stable Condition

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania condemns a deadly metro explosion in St. Petersburg and expresses condolences to all victims of the tragedy, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly condemns the attack that took place on April 3rd, 2017 in Sankt Petersburg, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and hopes that the injured persons will recover soon," the statement said.

The ministry condemned all acts of terrorism "regardless of reasoning and form of manifestation."

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.

