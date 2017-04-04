Anonymous Bomb Threat Shuts St. Petersburg Metro Station Day After Deadly Blast

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Sennaya Ploshchad subway station was closed following a bomb threat a day after a deadly blast killed 14 people on a stretch from Sennaya to Tekhnologichesky Institut, the St. Petersburg Metro System said on Tuesday.

"At 11:21 a.m. [08:21 GMT] the station 'Sennaya Ploshchad' is closed to passenger entrance and exit for inspection due to an anonymous call about a bomb threat," the metro said.

Trains are passing the station without stopping.