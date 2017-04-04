St Petersburg's Blown Up Underground Train to Be Recycled - Metro Chief

© AFP 2017/ Alexander BULEKOV Total of 51 People Injured in St. Petersburg Metro Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The underground train which suffered an explosion in St. Petersburg is to be recycled as it is damaged beyond repair, Vladimir Garyugin, Chief of St. Petersburg Metro System said on Tuesday.

"The train will be recycled, it cannot be restored," Garyugin told reporters.

A second explosion at the St. Petersburg metro was prevented Monday by the actions of a staff member on patrol, the head of the St. Petersburg metro said Tuesday.

Vladimir Garyugin told reporters that the second device had been planted half an hour before the explosion.

"[A metro monitoring service employee] cordoned off the area in time, summoned specialists and, as a result, another terrorist act was prevented," Garyugin said.

The explosion on Monday afternoon between two central St. Petersburg metro stations killed at least 11 and wounded 51 people, according to Russia's St. Petersburg Chief Administration of Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack.

