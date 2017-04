© AFP 2017/ Alexander TARASENKOV Death Toll From St.Petersburg Metro Bombing Climbs to 14

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The deadly bombing in the St. Petersburg metro speaks to the need for joint efforts in combating terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"I am convinced that this once again speaks about the need for joint work to counter this global evil," Lavrov said ahead of talks with his counterpart from Kyrgyzstan.

The explosion on Monday afternoon between two central St. Petersburg metro stations killed 14 people, the Russian health minister said Tuesday.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!