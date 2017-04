–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Hospitals in St. Petersburg are treating 49 victims of the deadly metro bombing, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's municipal chief directorate website said Tuesday.

"According to the St. Petersburg Health Committee, 49 people who suffered as a result of the emergency in the St. Petersburg metro that took place the day before remain in the city's medical facilities," the directorate said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!