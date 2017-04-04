No Inquiry From Russia on Likely Kyrgyz Native's Role in St. Petersburg Bombing

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Kyrgyzstan will assist Russia once it receives an inquiry into the possible involvement of a Kyrgyz native in the deadly St. Petersburg metro bombing, a Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow spokeswoman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"So far there have been no [inquiries] because it seems to be unconfirmed information. Security bodies are not telling us anything," Gulbarchyn Bayimbetova said.

Asked whether Bishkek was ready to assist Russia and share the requested information on the suspect, the Kyrgyz embassy spokeswoman said "yes, of course."

Later in the day, the Central Asian country's State Committee on National Security (GKNB) confirmed to Sputnik that the suspected perpetrator of the terror attack in St. Petersburg was a Kyrgyz native.

"We confirm that the suspected perpetrator of the terror attack is Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarjon Jalilov, born in 1995 in Kyrgyz city of Osh," the GKNB's spokesperson said.

The explosion on Monday afternoon between two central St. Petersburg metro stations killed at least 11 and wounded 51 people, according to Russia's St. Petersburg Chief Administration of Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack.

