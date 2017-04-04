Total of 51 People Injured in St. Petersburg Metro Blast - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 51 people were injured in St. Petersburg metro explosion and are staying in hospitals, St. Petersburg Chief Administration of Ministry of Emergency Situations said Tuesday in a statement.

"Based on the data of the health committee of St. Petersburg, we are publishing the list of people injured in the emergency situation in the St. Petersburg metro, who are now remaining in the hospitals of the city. Please note that this list is relevant as of 03.00 a.m. [00.00 GMT], April 4, and will be updated when [newer] information becomes available," the statement reads.

The list includes 51 people.