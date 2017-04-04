Body of Central Asian Found in St. Petersburg Metro Explosion Epicenter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A body of a Central Asian native has been found in the preliminary epicenter of the explosion in St. Petersburg subway, but labelling him a suicide attacker is premature, a source from the law-enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Monday.
"The body of a native of one of the Central Asian countries has been discovered in a possible epicenter of the explosion. But it is too early to call him a suicide attacker," the source said, adding that investigators are looking into all possible leads.
tracking down all possibilities... I don't envy the forensics team(s) on this case.
