Terrorist Suspect in St. Petersburg Metro Attack Had Links to Radical Islamists

"The terrorist suspect had close ties with radical Islamist groups operating in Russia. These groups have already been under investigation by Russian security bodies," the source said.
The source declined to provide the names and details on origin of these groups.
A bomb explosion took place in the St. Petersburg metro on the stretch between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations at around 3 p.m. local time (noon GMT).
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) earlier said at least 11 people were killed and 45 others were wounded in the blast.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That 'suspect' will soon learn there are worse fates than death. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete it is slowly coming to the point where there are suicide groups rather than lone suicide bombers. Where they are known and they instigate an attack of whatever form, it tends to lead to their destruction. Stupid is as stupid does. These people are less than human. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete First of all, my deepest condolences to the Russian people on this terrible day. Contrary to what many heartless people on social media currently think (if they can even muster the common decency to recognize the abominable nature of this attack), the victims did NOT deserve this horrible end, regardless of what the Russian government did or did not do.
Dar...
michael
DeborahXBlagosloven
Second of all, it comes as no surprise that the perpetrator of this attack was an Islamist extremist. It has reached the point where we simply sit back and wait for confirmation of what we had already suspected. This was the case during the London attack two weeks ago, and has been the case for several high profile terrorist attacks around the world. Islamist extremism is threatening us all, and we need global solidarity and a strong hand to combat it. I think that Putin has taken a firm line with terrorists and will probably continue his attacks on the barbaric Da'esh in retribution.