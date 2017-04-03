Putin Holds Meeting on Metro Blast with St. Petersburg Security Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with security and law enforcement officials in St. Petersburg to discuss the deadly blast in local subway on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin has arrived in FSB office in St. Petersburg where he is holding a meeting with federal Security Service, police, Rosgvardia and emergency situations officials to discuss today's blast in St. Petersburg's subway," Peskov told reporters.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) earlier said at least 11 people were killed and 45 others were wounded in the blast.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.