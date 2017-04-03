Putin Lays Flowers Near St. Petersburg Metro Station Where Deadly Blast Occurred

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers near the Tekhnologichesky Institut station in St. Petersburg's subway, where a deadly attack took place earlier on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

​An explosion took place in St. Petersburg underground on the stretch between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations at around 3 p.m. local time (noon GMT).

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) earlier said at least 11 people were killed and 45 others were wounded in the blast.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.