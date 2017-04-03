Putin Lays Flowers Near St. Petersburg Metro Station Where Deadly Blast Occurred

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers near the Tekhnologichesky Institut station in St. Petersburg's subway, where a deadly attack took place earlier on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
An explosion took place in St. Petersburg underground on the stretch between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations at around 3 p.m. local time (noon GMT).
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) earlier said at least 11 people were killed and 45 others were wounded in the blast.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.
Courage and strength to the Russian nation-- God be with you.

and now to see the reaction of Russia in tracking down and apprehending or otherwise of the perpetrators.

I hope the suspects are caught and face the due punishment for their disgusting crime. Rest in peace to the victims. Prayers and condolences to Russia from Britain and Nigeria.
