Russia Able to Provide Top Security at FIFA World Events

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — We are absolutely confident that the Russian authorities will ensure top security at the upcoming FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup, the CEO of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organizing Committee said Monday.

"We are fully confident…that security at the Confederations Cup and the World Cup will be provided at the highest level," Alexey Sorokin said in a phone call with R-Sport following a deadly blast at the St. Petersburg metro earlier on Monday.

"It is obvious that the security measures will be strengthened, but it was supposed to be like this from the very beginning, considering an exceptional scale and status of the events," Sorokin stressed.

St. Petersburg is among 11 Russian cities to host the upcoming FIFA events.