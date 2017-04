© AFP 2017/ Ruslan SHAMUKOV Senior Russian Lawmaker Believes Saint Petersburg Explosions Terrorist Attack

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A group of experienced investigators and criminologists has been sent to investigate a blast in St. Petersburg metro on Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

"A group of experienced investigators and criminologists from the main directorate of the Investigative Committee was sent to St. Petersburg," Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Committee said.

