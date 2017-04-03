Terrorism Considered Among Possible Causes of St Pete Metro Blast - Putin

"The law enforcement agencies and security forces are working and will do everything in their power to unearth the reasons of what happened, to assess what happened," Putin said.
The Russian authorities will take all necessary measures to provide assistance to those injured in blasts in the St. Petersburg subway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The city authorities, and, if required, the federal authorities, will take all necessary measures to support the families of those killed and those injured," Putin said.
Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in the St.Petersburg metro station with the FSB director.
A twin occurred at the St Petersburg metro at 14-30 local time. The reported blasts occurred at the "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute" stations.
As a result at least 10 people were killed and dosens injured, RIA Novosti reports. Children are among the victims.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The deviousness and abject hatred of the global evil ones-- the ones so determined to hurt the Russian Motherland, to invade and destroy her as they did to so many other countries!-- But by the Holy Name of God, they will be defeated! They are unspeakable cowards-- their viciousness unequalled, but when their turn comes to pay for their blood thirsty madness-- it will be terrible. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More Putin planned explosions? A good time for a diversion
choticastile
Dear President Putin-- we all love and respect you so much and on this dark day, please accept our deepest heartfelt condolences for those so cruelly ripped from this life-- innocents going about their business ... Russia's loss is my loss-- there are no words for the pain in my heart.
