Terrorism Considered Among Possible Causes of St Pete Metro Blast - Putin

© REUTERS/ Anton Vaganov Twin Blast Kills at Least 10 in Saint Petersburg Metro

Russian law enforcement agencies and security forces are working to determine the circumstances of the incident in St Petersburg underground, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.

"The law enforcement agencies and security forces are working and will do everything in their power to unearth the reasons of what happened, to assess what happened," Putin said.

The Russian authorities will take all necessary measures to provide assistance to those injured in blasts in the St. Petersburg subway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The city authorities, and, if required, the federal authorities, will take all necessary measures to support the families of those killed and those injured," Putin said.

Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in the St.Petersburg metro station with the FSB director.

A twin occurred at the St Petersburg metro at 14-30 local time. The reported blasts occurred at the "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute" stations.

As a result at least 10 people were killed and dosens injured, RIA Novosti reports. Children are among the victims.