Russia’s Rosneft Oil Firm Starts Well Drilling at Khatangsky Block

© Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov Rosneft Considers EU Court Decision on Sanctions Illegal, Politicized

–

KHATANGA (Krasnoyarsk Territory) (Sputnik)Russia’s Rosneft oil company started well drilling at the Khatangsky block in the East Arctic Sea shelf at President Vladimir Putin’s orders via teleconference, the company said Monday.

“For the first time in history, drilling will be conducted on the continental shelf of the East Arctic. The resource potential at the Laptev Sea alone is estimated at 9.5 billion tonnes of oil equivalent, according to specialists,” Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

Sechin, who took part in the link-up with Putin from the drill site at the Far North’s Khatanga Gulf, said he was confident the drilling would be as successful as in the Kara Sea oil province established in 2015.

The drilling of the 3-mile horizontal well by Rosneft and Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 would stretch from the Khara-Tumus Peninsula in the Khatanga Gulf, an estuary in the Laptev Sea.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!