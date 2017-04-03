Putin's Annual 'Direct Line' Postponed Due to Schedule, Not Ideology - Kremlin

"This version does not have a plausible look at all. Decisions on later dates for holding the direct line were adopted probably about two months ago, long before these actions which took place a week ago," Peskov told reporters.
He asserted that "there is no ideological or other background" in the decision.
Peskov said Thursday that Putin's annual "direct line" would be held after April and before August.
The first "direct line" was held on December 24, 2001. The one in 2013 broke the record lasting for 4 hours and 47 minutes. In 2004 and 2012, the event was not held. The 2016 televised phone conference lasted for 3 hours and 40 minutes and Putin answered 80 questions.
