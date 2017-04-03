Russian Far Eastern Kamchatka Region Hit by 4.8-Magnitude Earthquake

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (Sputnik) – The quake hit off Kamcatcka's coast, 121 kilometers southeast of the region's capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.

“The seismic event occurred in the Pacific Ocean. The epicenter was located at the depth of 42 kilometers [over 26 miles], 121 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy,” the spokesperson said.

He added that up to 2.0-magnitude tremors were felt in various parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.

There are no reports about damages and casualties.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes.