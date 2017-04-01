Register
21:00 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Arctic economy

    Northern Pivot: Why the Arctic is Set to Become Driver of the Russian Economy

    © Photo: arctic.ru
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1822110

    Last week, President Putin took part in the fourth International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, northern Russia. As Russian business news portal Expert Online points out, the area is at the crossroads of a third wave of large-scale economic development in the region. In addition, several factors make the present wave of development unique.

    On Thursday, the representatives of 14 countries, including the Russian president, gathered in Arkhangelsk, northern Russia for the international forum 'The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue', discussing everything from regional development and the need for cooperation to climate change and the impact of human activity on the region.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue international forum
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    International Arctic Forum Participants Uplift Cooperation Spirit
    Expected to put a special emphasis on the quality of life in Russia's Arctic territories, the forum also focused on more traditional questions, including mining and offshore energy projects, the development of the region's transportation network, and environmental and security issues.

    As a special report by the Russian business portal Expert Online recently explained, it's no secret that Arctic development is a key priority for Moscow. 

    Indeed, the figures speak for themselves. According to Expert, Russia already derives about 11% of its GDP, and close to a quarter of its foreign experts, from its Arctic territories.

    Today, the portal stressed, Russia is entering its third large-scale effort to develop the region. There are several reasons for Moscow's careful attention to Arctic development. First, is the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources from the Polar region. Second is the issue, associated with climate change, of the possible reorientation of global transportation routes from the south to the north, including via the so-called Northern Sea Route. Finally, there is the issue of the Arctic's role in providing the northern hemisphere with clean drinking water.

    Russia's first efforts to develop its Arctic territories began in the 19th century, although according to Expert Online, the first wave of industrial-scale development started in the 1930s, when a series of large-scale projects were started, including coal mining at Vorkuta, Komi Republic, the extraction of non-ferrous metals at Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Region, and the 'Transpolar Mainline' –an ambitious but never completed railway hoped to stretch across northern Siberia.

    Postage stamp devoted to the exploration of the Arctic and the Antarctic
    © Sputnik/ M. Mil`kin
    Postage stamp devoted to the exploration of the Arctic and the Antarctic

    The second wave of development began about two decades later, from the 1960s and the 1980s, and as the portal pointed out, this "led to large-scale geological exploration of the macro-region, the creation of a powerful center for natural gas production in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, and the organization an integrated system of defense of the country's northern borders, from Murmansk in the west to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the east."

    Today, Expert Online noted, "we are witnessing the start of a third wave of industrial development of the Russian Arctic. In 2013, the president approved the so-called Strategy for the Development of the Russian Arctic Area. That program saw the adoption of the relevant legislation on the region's socio-economic development up to the year 2020 (now amended up to the year 2025), and the creation of a special body charged with coordinating regional development –the State Commission for the Development of the Arctic.

    Soviet ice-breakers in the Chukchee Sea, the Arctic Ocean
    © Sputnik/ V. Chistiakov
    Soviet ice-breakers in the Chukchee Sea, the Arctic Ocean

    Neighborhood of Ninilcik village, Alaska
    © Sputnik/ Tatyana Lukyanova
    Alaska Has Opportunity to 'Lead on Friendship and Good Relationship With Russia'
    Unlike the first and second waves, which were strictly government-controlled initiatives, this third wave depends on companies working in the region, along with regional administrators, lawmakers, public figures and officials from the Ministry of Defense.

    As far as the latter are concerned, Expert Online emphasized that "the return of the Armed Forces to the region is one of the keys to the success of the third push into the Arctic. In December 2014, United Strategic Command 'North' was established to manage the military forces and assets in the area from Murmansk to Anadyr."

    In addition to its role as defender of Russia's borders, the military serves to provide security in the event of natural and man-made emergencies, and is what the portal calls a "system-forming factor for the development of local cities and settlements." Factually, the military is also "one of the main suppliers of new technology for civilian life (from clothing fit for the Arctic to footwear, medicines and machinery)." Accordingly, the importance of its participation in the third wave cannot be overestimated.

    Two-unit tracked transport vehicles and a special vehicle on low pressure tires on the basis of the all-terrain vehicle TREKOL, right, seen as new weapons and military and special equipment are tested in the Arctic.
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Two-unit tracked transport vehicles and a special vehicle on low pressure tires on the basis of the all-terrain vehicle TREKOL, right, seen as new weapons and military and special equipment are tested in the Arctic.

    Over the next several years, efforts are being made to launch nearly 150 projects worth over five trillion rubles (about $88.8 billion US). Four trillion rubles of that is expected to come from private sources. About half of these projects are related to the mining and processing of mineral resources, particularly in Yamalo-Nenets. 

    "It is here that about 95% of Russian nickel and cobalt, more than 80% of Russian gas, 60% of its copper, and 100% of its barite and apatite concentrate are produced. About 90% of the Arctic's natural gas, 10% of the active world reserves of nickel, 19% of the platinum group of metals, 10% of titanium, and over 3% each of Zinc, cobalt, gold and silver are concentrated in its Russian sector. The fishing industry produces about 15% of [Russia's] fish products."

    Russia Arctic Oil Drilling
    © AP Photo/ Rosneft press service
    Russian Arctic’s Oil, Gas Production Possibilities 'Colossal' – Prime Minister
    Along with energy and resources, two ambitious projects for the region's development include east-west railways, the White Sea-Komi-Ural (Belkomur) railway, as well as the Northern Latitudinal Line, a planned 700 km project aimed at linking Yamal-Nenets's eastern and western areas. Then there is the Sabetta Port project, a port and LNG plant under construction on the western shore of the OB estuary in the Yamal peninsula.

    Among the key governing principles of the current program to develop the Arctic is the Public Private Partnership (PPP). Expert Online pointed out that the Ministry of Economic Development "has proposed a concept of eight core zones in which territories are developed as integral projects – in Kola, Arkhangelsk, Nenets, Vorkuta, Yamalo-Nenets, Taimyro-Turukhansk (Norilsk), North Yakutia and Chukotka. And it is on the principles of the PPP that the development of the North Sea Route is planned," with active participation by Norilsk Nickel, Novatek, and Gazprom Neft, which are building new reinforced ice-class vessels.

    LNG plant construction in Yamal
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    A view of the Arktika rig on the South Tambey gas field in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, northern Siberia.

    Environmental Protection: A New Concern

    According to Expert Online, among the distinctive elements which separate the current Arctic development program from the earlier stages is a new attitude toward environmental concerns, combined with the new technologies which assist in preserving the natural environment.

    "As far as the maritime portion of this wave is concerned, questions remain which need to be answered," the portal admitted. "But as far as the projects created on land, Russian companies have repeatedly demonstrated that the technologies they've developed and used in the region are not only [economically] effective, but also environmentally safe. This applies to the first stage of Gazprom's giant Voanenkovskoye gas field in Yamal, the 'Gates of the Arctic' Gazprom Neft Arctic sea oil terminal…and the construction of the Yamal LNG facilities and the new seaport at Sabetta," among others.

    A worker watches a ship being unloaded at Sabetta seaport in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    A worker watches a ship being unloaded at Sabetta seaport in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. (File)

    Furthermore, the state, companies and initiatives by environmental activists have been created to help eliminate the environmental footprint caused by the second wave of Arctic development. For instance, according to environmental activists under the All-Russian People's Front, in Yakutia alone there are about 5 million tons of scrap metal, the clearing of which will require 62 billion rubles (or $1.1 billion US).

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the Russian Arctic National Park's Omega field station on Alexandra Land Island in the Franz Josef Land Archipelago
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Environmental Activism: What Putin Did During His Visit to Franz Joseph Land in the Arctic Ocean (PHOTOS)
    A series of large-scale cleanup initiatives, from Novaya Zemlya to the Franz Josef Land group of islands, to initiatives in the White and Kara Seas have either been proposed or already implemented, including with the participation of the companies operating in the region.

    Finally, Expert Online stressed that the large-scale development of the Arctic requires careful attention to the people who live and work in the region. According to the resource, alongside the regional government and the companies working in the region, the state needs to devote more attention and resources to ensuring comfortable living conditions in northern cities, social protection for permanent residents, and enhanced efforts to stimulate the influx of youth labor. Ultimately, the resource emphasizes that the success of this third wave of development of the Arctic will depend in large part on the state's ability to use its resources to help populate these Russian territories.

    Related:

    Russian Arctic’s Oil, Gas Production Possibilities 'Colossal' – Prime Minister
    Putin Discusses Russian Military Presence in Arctic at Security Council
    Russian Arctic Military Infrastructure to Be Fully Developed by 2020
    International Arctic Forum Participants Uplift Cooperation Spirit
    Alaska Has Opportunity to 'Lead on Friendship and Good Relationship With Russia'
    What Putin Did During His Visit to Franz Joseph Land in the Arctic Ocean
    Russia Has No Plans to Change UN Arctic Shelf Expansion Bid Amid Danish Claims
    Tags:
    prospects, Arctic development, economic development, Russia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok