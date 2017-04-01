World's Top Breadbasket: Russia to Remain Leading Grain Exporter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will preserve the status of the world's leading grain exporter, even though the export numbers are unlikely to set new records, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Saturday.

"It seems to me that in general, Russia will continue to be the leading exporter of grain, there is a potential for growth in production and exports," Dvorkovich said, adding that the exports would not exceed last year's figures.