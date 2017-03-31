Moscow Welcomes Fitch Decision to Keep Russia's IDRs at Investment Level

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fitch Ratings affirmed earlier on Friday Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.
"The decision by Fitch reflects the agency's confidence in Russia's financial stability and the ability of Russian authorities to adapt successfully the country's economy to the sharp fall in oil prices," Siluanov told reporters.
The Russian Economic Development Ministry's 2017 baseline scenario forecast is a GDP increase of 0.6 percent. Growth is expected to further recover in the subsequent years, growing 1.7 percent in 2018 and 2.1 percent in 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete maybe fitch is also looking to its own credibility. I wonder how moodys compares with fitch in that department? :)
michael