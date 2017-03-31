EU Parliament to Debate Arrests at Unauthorized Rally in Moscow on April 6

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Moscow security chief Vladimir Chernikov told Sputnik earlier over 600 people had been detained for holding an unauthorized anti-corruption protest. Alexey Navalny, an opposition activist who called the rally, was also arrested and jailed for 15 days for resisting police orders.

"There will be debates on arrests of Alexey Navalny and other demonstrators," the official said.

The parliament's timetable for next Thursday leaves room for debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, followed by motions for resolutions.

The United Kingdom, the United States, France and several international institutions, such as the Council of Europe, voiced concerns over how police treated protesters and called on Moscow to let those detained walk free.

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday Russian authorities were committed to fighting corruption and welcomed public attention to the issue, but stressed those convicted of lawbreaking should be brought to justice.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, defended the action police took to break up the Moscow protest, saying they acted professionally. He added the rally was not authorized by local authorities and undermined security.