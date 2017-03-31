Russia Brings Six Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – Over the last 24 hours, the Russian military conducted a total of five humanitarian events in the province of Aleppo.
"Citizens of Aleppo have received 6 tons of bottled drinking water in the areas of al-Jdeida, Karm al-Dodo, Benezid, Sheikh Maqsood and Jabal Bedro," the statement, released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, says.
According to the bulletin, a total of 1,894 Syrian citizens received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours.
"Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 6 [metric] tons," the reconciliation center said.
In addition, Russian planes helped deliver over 20 metric tons of UN food aid to the Deir ez-Zor area in Syria.
Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity, and items for children on a daily basis, in order to help them survive until peace is restored in the country.
Russian planes have been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria on a daily basis as well.
