Russia Brings Six Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – Over the last 24 hours, the Russian military conducted a total of five humanitarian events in the province of Aleppo.

"Citizens of Aleppo have received 6 tons of bottled drinking water in the areas of al-Jdeida, Karm al-Dodo, Benezid, Sheikh Maqsood and Jabal Bedro," the statement, released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, says.

According to the bulletin, a total of 1,894 Syrian citizens received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours.

"Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 6 [metric] tons," the reconciliation center said.

In addition, Russian planes helped deliver over 20 metric tons of UN food aid to the Deir ez-Zor area in Syria.

On Thursday, UN Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council that humanitarian aid access in Syria has not improved this year, with UN convoys experiencing difficulties in reaching those in need.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity, and items for children on a daily basis, in order to help them survive until peace is restored in the country.

Russian planes have been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria on a daily basis as well.