Russian MoD to Buy Hydro-Acoustic Systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the order, the contract price amounts to about $3.5 million.

The ministry intends to buy 55 Kryakva systems, which are expected to be delivered in 2017-2019.

Kryakva hydro-acoustic systems are designed for noise and signal registration, conservation and processing. The systems are set to be delivered to the navy and air bases in Kronstadt, Murmansk region, southern Krasnodar region, Novorossiysk and Primorsky Krai.

Ealier in March, it was reported that Russian navy will get advanced deep-water homing torpedo named Futlyar (Fizik-2) in 2018. It will reportedly be able to reach speed more than 60 knots and hit targets at a range of over 35 miles.