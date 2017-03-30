Kremlin 'Never Heard' Info Claiming Protests in Russia Stoked From Abroad

"I do not know about the presence of any information of this kind. I have never heard any data that would support such a version," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin believes that unauthorized protests were "stoked from outside, that is, from abroad."
Following the rally, Western countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and France, as well as other international institutions, such as the Council of Europe, expressed concerns over the treatment of the protesters and called on Moscow to release those that had been detained.
On Monday, Peskov said that Moscow cannot agree with or take the statements in to account, because of the unauthorized nature of the rallies in Russia.
