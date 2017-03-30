Putin' Would Not Dramatize' Trump's Attitude to Environmental Issues

ARKHANGELSK, (Sputnik) — Addressing US President Donald Trump's executive order signed this week nullifying his predecessor's initiative to reduce carbon pollution, Putin recalled compromise reached with another environmental skeptic, ex-President George W. Bush.

"I think this will happen here as well. I would not dramatize anything, I would not use these important for all mankind issues for the domestic political struggle in the US," Putin said.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order, revising Obama's climate change policy.

"I think we need to talk about not concern, but about finding compromises," Putin said at the forum's plenary session in northwestern Russia.

Russia intends to continue complying with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, Putin said.

The Paris Agreement, aiming to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, came into force in November 2016.

"Russia too intends to do this, just like we complied with the Kyoto Protocol," Putin said following up on Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's commitment to the pact ratified by more than 100 countries.

Putin echoed Niinisto's assertion that global warming would still continue despite the countries' commitment to the Paris Agreement.