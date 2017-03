© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Russia, China Agree to Expand Cooperation on Arctic Exploration

ALEXANDRA LAND ISLAND (Sputnik) — Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev paid a joint working visit to the Alexandra Land in the Franz Josef Land archipelago to inspect waste clean-up operations.

"I would like to ask the Russian government to speed up the preparation of a revised version of a state program on social-economic development of the Arctic region, including the new approaches to the development of the state-private partnership in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, Arctic shelf exploration, and the development of the Northern Sea Route," Putin said at a meeting on Arctic development.