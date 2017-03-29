Russia Opens Criminal Case in Connection With Ex-Lawmaker's Murder in Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Voronenkov was fatally shot in downtown Kiev on March 23. Voronenkov's bodyguard wounded the killer, who later died in a hospital. The Ukrainian authorities initiated criminal proceedings, and investigators established that the killer was Ukrainian national Pavel Yershov who had served in the Ukrainian National Guard for a year.
"The Investigative Committee initiated a case over the murder of Voronenkov," the source said.
After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.
