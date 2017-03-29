Russia Opens Criminal Case in Connection With Ex-Lawmaker's Murder in Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Voronenkov was fatally shot in downtown Kiev on March 23. Voronenkov's bodyguard wounded the killer, who later died in a hospital. The Ukrainian authorities initiated criminal proceedings, and investigators established that the killer was Ukrainian national Pavel Yershov who had served in the Ukrainian National Guard for a year.

"The Investigative Committee initiated a case over the murder of Voronenkov," the source said.

Denis Voronenkov, along with his wife, also a former State Duma deputy, Maria Maksakova, left Russia last year and soon received Ukrainian citizenship. The ex-lawmaker himself claimed political reasons are behind his departure, but the Russian Investigative Committee considered Voronenkov's move as an attempt to hide from the investigation as the former deputy was arrested in absentia over the case of an illegal seizure of a building in Moscow.

After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.