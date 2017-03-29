US to Work With Russia to Regulate Arctic Shipping - Ambassador to Russia

© Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoyev Debris of Missing Malaysian Chopper Found on Borneo Island

ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — The United States intends to work with Russia on the effective regulation of shipping in the Arctic, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said at an international Arctic forum Wednesday.

"The code entered into force on January 1 of this year and we are looking forward to working with Russia and other states in ensuring its effective implementation," he said at the "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" forum.

Tefft said the US joined with other International Maritime Organization nations to adopt a Polar Code "to strengthen the regulation of shipping in both polar regions."

Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to attend the Alaska Arctic Council in the US state in May, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said Wednesday.

Tefft told reporters on the sidelines of the "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" International Arctic Forum that Lavrov's visit would offer an opportunity to discuss issues relating to the Arctic.