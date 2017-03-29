Russian Helicopters to Showcase Mi-8AMT at Int'l Forum in Arkhangelsk

"The Russian Helicopters will not only present its advanced machines but will also hold talks with current operators and potential customers of the Russian-made Arctic helicopters at the Arctic forum," the holding said in a press release.
According to the press service, the Mi-8AMT is a civil version of Mi-8MTSh-VA helicopter designed for Defense Ministry operations in the Arctic conditions, in particular, for personnel transportation, carrying cargo, as well as for search and rescue operations.
"We hope that Arctic helicopters will help create transport infrastructure in northern regions and that oil and gas and exploration companies will show interest in it," company's CEO Andrey Boginsky was quoted as saying in the press release.
Additional fuel tanks allow the machine to operate for over seven hours at the distances of over 870 miles.
The international forum is scheduled for March 29-30.
