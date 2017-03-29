Russia's Eastern Military District Conducts Large-Scale Artillery Field Training

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — A large scale artillery field training of Eastern Military District began in Russia's far-eastern region of Primorsky Krai, Vladimir Matveev said.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russian Pacific Fleet Ships Hold Air Defense Drills

"More than 2,500 servicemen and more than 300 units of combat and special equipment are involved in the combat training… During the field training, the artillerymen will have to carry out more than 250 different fire missions using 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns, BM-21 Grad and 9A52-4 Tornado truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers," Vladimir Matveev said.

He added that the artillerymen carried out direct and semi-direct fire from closed fire positions using various types of ammunition against single and group targets. Shooting takes place during day and night.