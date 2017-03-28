Photoreporters From 76 States Send Photos to 2017 Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest aims to support young photographers and to draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism in today’s world.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich A Few Days Left Until Start of Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

"The contest is in its third consecutive year and each year we see an increase in the number of participating countries and that is good news. The contest has become a real international platform for young photojournalists from across the world. We have already looked through many photographs sent in to the contest… The photographers are trying to attract attention to existing problems and people," Alexander Shtol, the director of Rossiya Segodnya Photo Information Directorate, said.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Admission Deadline Announced

Young journalists could submit entries for the contest until March 23, with the greatest number of photographs sent in from Russia, India, Italy, Iran, Belarus, Spain, South Africa, Poland and Bangladesh. In 2017, the most popular categories are "My Planet" and "Portrait. A Hero of Our Time."

The shortlist for the photo contest is to be announced on May 19, 2017, while the award ceremony will be held in the Russian capital in the fall.

The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Stenin who was killed in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, when the car he was driving while on an editorial assignment was shot at and burned on a highway.