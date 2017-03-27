Register
16:38 GMT +327 March 2017
    Opposition activist Alexei Navalny in the court.

    Russia Opposition Figure Navalny Jailed for 15 Days Over Disobedience to Police

    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    Russia
    112530

    Moscow's Tverskoy District Court on Monday ruled to arrest Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny for 15 days over disobedience to police during an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the court fined Navalny 20,000 rubles ($350) over organization of the event in violation of Article 20 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offences — violating the procedure established for conducting a meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picket, which provoked public disorders.

    During the court hearing, Navalny denied the accusations and said that the Moscow authorities refused to authorize the event in the center of the city, while alternative options were proposed just before the rally itself. 

    "I went [to the rally] — it is my right. There was nothing unauthorized there. Citizens had walked across Tverskaya Street and I was detained for some purpose. I have not violated any law," Navalny said at a Moscow court, adding that he considered the rally could be classified as an "authorized one."

    Moscow authorities rejected Navalny's application for holding a rally in the city center, and four days before the event proposed activists to hold it in other parts of the capital. Representatives of Moscow authorities told Sputnik that Navalny had refused the offer.

    An unauthorized protest against corruption in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Not That Sincere: Participants of Unauthorized Moscow Protest Came for Rewards
    The rally organized by Navalny without a permission of Moscow authorities took place in the Russian capital on Sunday, with estimated 7,000-8,000 people attending and some 600 people, including Navalny, being detained by the police.

    The Moscow City Directorate of the Interior Ministry released an official warning ahead of the event asking all citizens to abstain from participation in the unlicensed rally. The directorate said it had warned the organizers of the event that they would be responsible for safety of people participating in the rally.

    Following the rally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that law enforcement officials conducted themselves lawfully and professionally in responding to Sunday's Moscow rally. The Kremlin official added that Russia's authorities respected the people's right to express their civil stance but not those who provoke illegal actions.

      avatar
      cast235
      His RIGHT? Do one at U.S . He be jailed SO FAST and getting JAIL time.
      Russia should ramp up the laws. To 3 strikes.
      Say first a fine. Next a steep fine, like the amount in RUB that equals 5,000.00 Dollars, and 6 months comm services. At least 24 works a week .
      Strike 3 should impose about the eq of 10,000.00 U.S, 1 year com services and 6 months probation.
      4 time them be ramp up to 15,000.00 U.S in Ruble, 3 years comm service, 3 years prob with one tear with elect monitoring, an 3 years of jail.

      Russia pass this laws, mess will begin to end,.

      For coups, the organizers get all 25 years in jail. IF want the 3 strikes rules, then say fines, of 10,000.00 each and 5 years in jail first time with 5 year monitorng. Next ramp up until the 25 years is set at the 4th time.
      Russia MUST protect it's territorial integrity at ALL costs!!!
