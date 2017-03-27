Not That Sincere: Participants of Unauthorized Moscow Protest Came for Rewards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, some 7,000-8,000 people participated in an unauthorized protest against corruption in the center of Moscow, organized by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with police detaining around 500 people during the demonstration.

"The Russian Investigative Committee holds intelligence on proposals for remuneration in the event of detention for participating in the unauthorized mass action on March 26 in Moscow, not only for adolescents but for other participants in the event," Svetlana Petrenko said.

Petrenko said the information is being investigated as part of a criminal case on charges of hooliganism, infringement on the life of a law enforcement officer, and use of violence against public officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking earlier in the day, accused the organizers of Sunday's uncoordinated events of promising minors rewards for taking part in the rallies.