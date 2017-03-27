Not That Sincere: Participants of Unauthorized Moscow Protest Came for Rewards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, some 7,000-8,000 people participated in an unauthorized protest against corruption in the center of Moscow, organized by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with police detaining around 500 people during the demonstration.
"The Russian Investigative Committee holds intelligence on proposals for remuneration in the event of detention for participating in the unauthorized mass action on March 26 in Moscow, not only for adolescents but for other participants in the event," Svetlana Petrenko said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking earlier in the day, accused the organizers of Sunday's uncoordinated events of promising minors rewards for taking part in the rallies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Follow the money trail... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They should had kept it quiet until SOLID EVIDENCED be at hand. Like send a few to collect and follow all trails. THEN talk and ACT. And show it to the world!!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not sure what the problem is, as, for example, the US Dept of War passes out medals to the same kind of kids for killing, maiming even saving the lives of their own buddies. It started after WWI to give the impression that "all is not lost if you trust us to go to war,"
Rick Sanchez
cast235
IF it's U.S , NATO , E.U , begin removing them from the resources sectors. Nationalize all resources. Investors could then buy BONDS, Say 5% secure interest? They will LOVE that. Many lose all investing in resources. Scams etc. Rus BONDS on Ruble are secure and could be guaranteed in gold etc.. IF the plan ever fails!! SEE the lines with cash in hand.
marcanhalt