16:38 GMT +327 March 2017
    An unauthorized protest against corruption in Moscow

    Not That Sincere: Participants of Unauthorized Moscow Protest Came for Rewards

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    427561

    The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating leads that young and other participants of unsanctioned rallies in Moscow were offered financial rewards, the committee spokeswoman said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, some 7,000-8,000 people participated in an unauthorized protest against corruption in the center of Moscow, organized by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with police detaining around 500 people during the demonstration.

    "The Russian Investigative Committee holds intelligence on proposals for remuneration in the event of detention for participating in the unauthorized mass action on March 26 in Moscow, not only for adolescents but for other participants in the event," Svetlana Petrenko said.

    Belarus police detain a protester with an opposition flag during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, March 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    US Demands Immediate Release of Detained Belarusian Activists It Helped Fund
    Petrenko said the information is being investigated as part of a criminal case on charges of hooliganism, infringement on the life of a law enforcement officer, and use of violence against public officials.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking earlier in the day, accused the organizers of Sunday's uncoordinated events of promising minors rewards for taking part in the rallies.

      Rick Sanchez
      Follow the money trail...
      cast235
      They should had kept it quiet until SOLID EVIDENCED be at hand. Like send a few to collect and follow all trails. THEN talk and ACT. And show it to the world!!!!
      IF it's U.S , NATO , E.U , begin removing them from the resources sectors. Nationalize all resources. Investors could then buy BONDS, Say 5% secure interest? They will LOVE that. Many lose all investing in resources. Scams etc. Rus BONDS on Ruble are secure and could be guaranteed in gold etc.. IF the plan ever fails!! SEE the lines with cash in hand.
      marcanhalt
      Not sure what the problem is, as, for example, the US Dept of War passes out medals to the same kind of kids for killing, maiming even saving the lives of their own buddies. It started after WWI to give the impression that "all is not lost if you trust us to go to war,"
